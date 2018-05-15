Nyles Morgan: Waived with non-football injury
Morgan (undisclosed) was waived with a non-football injury Monday, according to the league's official transaction log.
Morgan had just signed with the Bears over the weekend, but it seems the team was unaware of a pre-existing injury. Since the nature of said injury isn't known, it's difficult to estimate a potential time frame for Morgan's return.
