Murray was waived by Seattle on Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Murray joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent during training camp and was competing for a depth receiver and special teams role. He'll become a free agent if he clears waivers and he'sll be a candidate for the practice squad.

