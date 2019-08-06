Murray was waived by Seattle on Tuesday, Andy Patton of USA Today reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Florida State was unable to make a statement with the Seahawks, after he was just signed Thursday. In order to make room on the roster, Murray was replaced by linebacker Chris Worley.

