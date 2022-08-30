The Bills are slated to release Howard, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
As a result, the Bills are in line to proceed with a tight end corps of Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney and Quintin Morris, while Howard will now look to catch on with another team looking to add depth at the position.
