The Texans are slated to sign Howard, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Previous reports suggested that Howard might be headed to the Bengals, but per Kubena, the Texans worked out Howard on Thursday and he's now in line to join a tight end group that also includes Brevin Jordan and Pharaoh Brown. The 2017 first-rounder is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he caught 14 passes on 21 targets for 135 yards and a TD in 17 games with Tampa Bay, but with Houston Howard could carve out a solid pass-catching role once he's up to speed with the offense.