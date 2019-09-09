The Patriots cut Melifonwu (ankle) on Monday, Zack Cox of NESN reports.

Melifonwu was inactive for the season opener against the Steelers Sunday, and will have to find a new team. He's also dealing with an ankle injury that consequently forced him to miss time, and it's severity is still unclear. The 2017 second-round pick will look to latch as a depth safety elsewhere in the league.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories