The Patriots placed Melifonwu (undisclosed) on their practice squad injured reserve list Sunday, Nicole Yang of Boston.com reports.

Melifonwu has resided on the Patriots' practice squad for the entire season to this point, but as evidenced by this news, must have picked up the injury in practice. The specifics of the injury remain uncertain, but he'll reside on IR unless he agrees to a injury settlement with the team.

