Play

The Patriots cut Melifonwu on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Melifonwu spent the latter portion of the 2019 season on New England's practice squad, and he's now found himself the odd man out in a deep safety room following the 2020 NFL Draft. The 26-year-old appeared in two games for the Patriots in 2018, during which he made three solo tackles across 20 snaps on defense.

More News
Our Latest Stories