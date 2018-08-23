Melifonwu (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation on Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Melifonwu, the Raiders' second-round pick from a year ago, hasn't practiced since Aug. 6 due to his undisclosed ailment. His release corresponds with the signing of veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Melifonwu could be claimed in the waiver process, but if he's not he'll revert to the Raiders' IR.