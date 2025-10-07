Beckham said Tuesday that he has accepted a six-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy that occurred last season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Even before news of the PED violation surfaced, the 32-year-old wideout failed to draw much interest in free agency. Since the suspension will now prevent him from potentially playing with a team until Week 12, Beckham could struggle to find a home at any point in 2025. Beckham spent most of the 2024 campaign with the Dolphins, accruing a 9-55-0 receiving line on 18 targets over nine games before he was released in mid-December.