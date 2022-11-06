Beckham (knee) hopes to complete his recovery form a torn ACL and sign with a team around early December, Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After suffering the left knee injury in the Rams' Feb. 13 Super Bowl victory over the Bengals and undergoing surgery two weeks later, Beckham was hopeful to be back to 100 percent by around mid-November. The veteran wideout hasn't hit any reported snags in his rehab program, but he nonetheless looks like he'll require at least a couple more weeks beyond mid-November to get back to 100 percent. The Bills, Giants, Rams, Packers and Chiefs are teams that have previously been linked to Beckham, and Garofolo and Rapoport add that the Cowboys are also expected to pursue the 30-year-old after coming up empty in their bid to acquire a receiver ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.