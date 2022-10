Rams coach Sean McVay expects the team to make Beckham (knee) another offer after the wideout expressed displeasure with the team's latest bid, ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop reports.

Beckham said he wants to play for the Rams but doesn't want to sign for less than what he's worth. Recent reports suggest he's aiming to be ready in mid-November and hopes to sign with a team before receiving medical clearance to play in a game. Potential suitors besides the Rams include the Packers and Bills.