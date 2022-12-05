Beckham (knee) is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on Monday and Tuesday before reaching a decision around the middle of the week on his next team, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Beckham's two-day visit with the Cowboys is similar to recent meetings he held with the Giants on Thursday and Friday and with the Bills on Friday and Saturday. In addition to talking with Cowboys officials and meeting the coaching staff and players, Beckham is also scheduled to undergo a physical as Dallas looks to ensure that he's made a full recovery from the torn ACL he suffered last February. The Cowboys are believed to be the frontrunner for Beckham's services, but the veteran wideout will likely take into account the feedback he received from all three of the teams he's met with before picking his next destination. Even if he works out a contract within the next few days, Beckham likely won't be able to get in enough practice time to play in Week 14.