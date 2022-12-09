Beckham (knee) said Thursday in an appearance on Prime Video's "TNF in the Shop" that he's targeting a return to game action during the playoffs rather than the regular season. "I've played football for a long time," Beckham said. "I'm not saying that I couldn't step in and play regular season, but I don't see the point. I really don't. I would rather play when the pressure is on."

Though Beckham reiterated that he's healthy again after receiving full medical clearance from the torn ACL in his left knee he sustained while playing for the Rams in the Super Bowl in February, his comments suggest that he prefers not to be viewed as a rental for a contending squad, but part of that team's plans for both the postseason and beyond. Over the past week, Beckham has met with the Bills, Giants and Cowboys, with Dallas reportedly expressing concern about the receiver's availability for 2022 after he didn't work out for the club, per Jane Slater of NFL Network. It's unclear if the Bills, Giants or any other possible suitors have similar concerns, but regardless, Beckham is looking increasingly unlikely to suit up within the next couple weeks even if he secures a contract.