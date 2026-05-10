Giants head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the team will "play it out over the next month and into training camp" before making a decision on potentially signing Beckham, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Harbaugh said Beckham is "looking good" after working out for New York in April, and that he's spoken to the 33-year-old free agent "a lot, probably three of four times in the last week." Previously, Beckham worked with Harbaugh in Baltimore in 2023, when he totaled a 35-565-3 line across 14 regular-season appearances. Beckham then logged only nine catches for 55 yards with Miami in 2024, and he didn't suit up for NFL action in 2025. The Giants have added rookie third-rounder Malachi Fields to a WR corps already housing Malik Nabers (ACL), Darius Slayton (abdomen), Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin, so Beckham would likely have to compete for a roster spot if he did reunite with the team that selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. New York may also wish to monitor the recovery progress of Nabers and Slayton this summer before extending Beckham a potential offer.