Beckham (knee) is aiming to be ready to play in mid-November and hopes to sign with a team shortly before he receives full medical clearance, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Rapoport, Beckham has been cleared for all non-contact work since undergoing surgery Feb. 22 to repair the "clean" ACL tear in his left knee, which is said to be in better condition following the procedure than it was prior to his brief tenure with the Rams last season following his acquisition from the Browns. Since Beckham is about a month away from his target date for being fully cleared for game action, Rapoport suggests that a signing isn't imminent for the wideout. Once the Nov. 1 trade deadline has passed and the mid-November projected return date draws nearer, Beckham is expected to land with a playoff contender, with the Rams, Buccaneers, Packers, Chiefs and Bills having all been discussed as potential suitors.