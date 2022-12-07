The Cowboys have concerns Beckham (knee) won't be ready to play before mid-January, ESPN.com reports.
Beckham visited Dallas on Monday and Tuesday, meeting with team president Jerry Jones and attending a Dallas Mavericks game with Cowboys LB Micah Parson and CB Trevon Diggs. An earlier report suggested Beckham would pick a team by the end of the week, but that might not be the case if he's considered unlikely to contribute until next season. The 30-year-old wideout suffered an ACL tear during last season's Super Bowl while playing for the Rams -- a team he might be considering now if they hadn't fallen out of the playoff race.