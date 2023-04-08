Beckham is expected to visit the Jets on Monday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.
Beckham is expected to be given a physical and get more acclimated with the Jets' training staff and coaches during his stay in New York, but Connor Hughes of SNY.tv did note there's currently no deal in place to sign the star wide receiver. This comes on the heels of a separate meeting with Beckham's representation in Arizona in which, general manager Joe Douglas called the multi-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, "a unique talent...and the more weapons, the better." The 30-year-old has missed the last 13 months after tearing his ACL in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals.