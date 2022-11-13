Beckham (knee) is hoping to narrow the list of teams he is considering and ultimately sign a contract by the end of November, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Beckham has been linked to the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers, though it's unclear how many of those teams are serious contenders to sign him. While previous reports have suggested that Beckham would like to play by early December, he'd likely need to sign earlier than this report suggests to reach that goal. Either way, Beckham appears to have interest primarily from teams in playoff contention, so he could play a significant in any postseason run.