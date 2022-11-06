Beckham (knee) is expected to be "fully cleared" to practice by the end of the week, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

With Beckham's rehab from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Feb. 13 Super Bowl win over the Bengals nearly behind him, the 30-year-old receiver is expected to soon turn his focus to signing with a team. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Beckham will likely sign with a team by early December, and he should have an active market with the Rams, Giants, Bills, Packers, Chiefs and Cowboys among the team who have been linked to the wideout. No matter where he lands, Beckham may need multiple weeks of practice to get back to full speed and learn the playbook for his new team before making his 2022 debut.