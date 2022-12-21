Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged Tuesday that the odds of the team signing Beckham (knee) this season are decreasing, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. "The reality is though that time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs and so every day diminishes our chances of going forward [with Beckham]," Jones said during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan Dallas.

Just one week earlier, Jones told reporters to "stand by" on the possibility of Dallas bringing Beckham aboard, even though the receiver has said that he would prefer not to play until the postseason. Archer relays that the Cowboys had been open to the idea of signing Beckham and then placing him on injured reserve, in which case the wideout would have to miss the final three games of the regular season as well as Dallas' playoff opener before making his team debut, assuming he was in a good spot in his recovery from the left knee he underwent last February. However, Jones now seems more pessimistic about signing Beckham, who could opt to take his free agency into the offseason now that most interested parties have seemingly come to the conclusion that the receiver won't be fully ramped up for a few more weeks.