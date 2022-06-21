Though Beckham (knee) remains a free agent, Rams COO Kevin Demoff has expressed optimism that the team will be able to re-sign the wideout, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

That said, there's no specific timeline for such a potential deal to get done, with Beckham still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in the Super Bowl. With that in mind, it's unclear when the 29-year-old old might be ready for game action, with Rodrigue relaying that previous reports have suggested a possible return to play for the wideout in November. Either way, if Beckham does indeed decide to return to the Rams, whenever he's ready to suit up he'd bolster a wideout corps headed by Cooper Kupp and newcomer Allen Robinson, with Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell and Tutu Atwell currently in the mix for slotting behind the team's top duo.