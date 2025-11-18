Beckham was reinstated from his six-game suspension Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

OBJ was handed a six-game ban last month for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. Now 33 years old, it's unclear if Beckham has any sort of market for his services after producing just 44 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns since he was injured in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals at the end of the 2021 season.