Cameron DaSilva of USA Today suggests with reference to Beckham (knee) that there's mutual interest from both parties about the wideout potentially returning to the Rams.

While Beckham's short-term future is clouded by his recovery from a knee injury, he's still evidently on the Rams' radar, a notion confirmed Monday by coach Sean McVay. Though Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are entrenched as the team's top two wide receiver options, the team's depth at the position took a hit when it was revealed Monday that Van Jefferson is in line to miss a few weeks due to a looming knee procedure.