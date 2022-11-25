Beckham (knee) is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on Dec. 5 about potentially signing with the team, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Prior reports have suggested that Beckham intends to sign following Thanksgiving Day, and while he remains on track to do so, the timing of his meeting with the Cowboys indicates that he won't formalize a contract with Dallas -- or any other team -- until after Week 13 concludes. In addition to the Cowboys, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports relays that Beckham has meetings scheduled with the Giants and Bills, and Anderson notes that the receiver is continuing to have discussions with the Chiefs and Ravens as well.