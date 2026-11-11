Beckham is slated to sign with the Vikings' practice squad Thursday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

The 34-year-old was cut from the 53-man roster earlier this week after he was signed off the practice squad last weekend. Beckham is expected to "play a role" in the second half of the season, but what that role entails is unclear. He's unlikely to have any fantasy relevance behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, especially with Jauan Jennings (calf) likely to return at some point. Beckham also played behind Tai Felton last Monday night against the Bills.