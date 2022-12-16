Cowboys president Jerry Jones said Friday that discussions with Beckham (knee) are "very alive," Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Recent reports suggest Beckham wants to sign beyond 2022 and play for the same team in 2023. It also seems he may not be ready to play until the playoffs, though he's been medically cleared to do so. Any team that signs him likely will want him to practice for at least a week or two before he's activated, which at this point makes Beckham unlikely to play in the 2022 regular season. The Cowboys, of course, will be in the playoffs, and among the favorites to make a deep run.