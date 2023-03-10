Beckham has a scheduled workout for NFL teams in Arizona on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
It's been 13 months since Beckham sustained a torn ACL in his left knee during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory against the Bengals in February 2022. The workout likely indicates he's back to full health -- or at least close to it -- and considering he wasn't under contract with a team this past season, he's eligible to sign with a new team at any point. During his 12-game run with L.A. (including playoffs), Beckham put up a 48-593-7 line on 74 targets, reeling off seven catches of 20-plus yards in the process.