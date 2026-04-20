Beckham worked out for the Giants on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Per Garafolo, Beckham is undergoing a physical, which opens the door for a potential reunion with the team that drafted him back in 2014. The 33-year-old wideout didn't see NFL action in 2025, but did work with coach John Harbaugh (while with the Ravens) in 2023, en route to catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three TDs in 14 regular-season contests. If Beckham does sign with the Giants, he'd add depth and experience to a WR corps that currently features Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin, though it's possible the team could add further competition to the mix via the upcoming NFL Draft.