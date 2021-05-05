Griffin announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he agreed to a contract with the Bills as an undrafted free agent.

Though Griffin was a two-time all-Pac-12 honorable mention selection during his time at USC, concerns about his durability -- he underwent surgeries on both shoulders following the 2018 season and battled back problems in 2019 -- likely played a major part in him going unselected. Griffin will need to stay healthy and impress at cornerback and on special teams during OTAs and training camp in order to win a spot on the Bills' 53-man roster.