The Falcons are expected to sign Zaccheaus as an undrafted free agent, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The diminutive receiver had an oustanding campaign in 2018, catching 93 passes for 1,058 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games. Even though Zaccheaus is listed at 5-foot-9, he never missed a game in his four-year college career for Virginia. Zaccheaus projects as a possible backup in the NFL with special teams potential.