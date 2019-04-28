Olamide Zaccheaus: Set to join Atlanta
The Falcons are expected to sign Zaccheaus as an undrafted free agent, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The diminutive receiver had an oustanding campaign in 2018, catching 93 passes for 1,058 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games. Even though Zaccheaus is listed at 5-foot-9, he never missed a game in his four-year college career for Virginia. Zaccheaus projects as a possible backup in the NFL with special teams potential.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Camp news: Luck, Henry limping
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest injuries for Luck, Henry, A.J. Green, Damien Williams and...
-
Fantasy: Great auction strategies
Patience and awareness are just two skills you'll need if you're going to come out of your...
-
How to identify breakout RB
Wouldn't it be great if we had one stat that could help identify sleepers, breakouts and busts...
-
Auction draft results: Different strokes
Holdouts, injuries and inexperience make several Fantasy Football running backs tough to gauge....
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
RB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...