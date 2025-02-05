Gordon announced Dec. 6 via social media that he will forgo his remaining eligibility at Oklahoma State to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

Gordon was viewed as a potential first-round pick and one of the best college backs in the nation entering the 2024 season, but his stock steadily declined over the course of the campaign to the point where he's now viewed as a potential third- or fourth-round pick in many recent mock drafts. At 6-foot-2, Gordon is a bit taller than the average running back, and his top-end speed is lacking a bit. On the plus side, he's a physical runner and also showed some upside as a pass catcher during his final season of college, so Gordon could have some appeal to NFL teams as a change-of-pace option. A good showing at the NFL Scouting Combine and at Oklahoma State's pro day could help improve his draft stock.