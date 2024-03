Fashanu suffered a calf injury and was forced to end his workout early at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, Eric Edholm of NFL.com reports.

Fashanu was able to do a few of the drills before going down with a right calf injury, including the vertical jump, broad jump and 40-yard dash. At 6-foot-6, the 312-pound offensive tackle produced an impressive 5.11-second 40-yard dash before wrapping up his day.