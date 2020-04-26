Omar Bayless: Joining Carolina

Bayless is expected to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Rhett Lewis of NFL Network reports.

Bayless earned Sun Belt Play of the Year honors for 2019 after recording 93 catches for 1,653 yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 games, but it wasn't enough for him to get drafted. The 23-year-old should be fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster come training camp.