Orion Stewart: Waived/injured by Buccaneers
Stewart (knee) was placed on the waived/injured list by Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Stewart was battling for a depth role in the secondary before suffering a torn ACL during practice Sunday. He's already been ruled out for the entire 2019 season, and will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed while on waivers.
