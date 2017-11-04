Franklin was released by the Redskins on Friday, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Franklin was signed by Washington less than a week ago as they dealt with numerous injuries on their offensive line, but found themselves with 12 prior to cutting the veteran guard. The 29-year-old will have to hope for another opportunity if he's to play again this season.

