The Redskins are releasing Scandrick, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Despite signing a two-year contract with a $1 million signing bonus in March, the 31-year-old cornerback didn't even come close to making it to Week 1 with his new team. The Redskins must have confidence in their young cornerbacks behind Josh Norman, with Quinton Dunbar expected to fill the other starting job while Fabian Moreau figures to serve as the nickelback. Scandrick may still end up on a 53-man roster for Week 1, as his experience playing the slot could lead to interest from teams in need of a nickelback or dimeback. He was bothered by back spasms at the beginning of training camp, but he seems to be healthy now.

