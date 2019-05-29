Orleans Darkwa: Back from Achilles' tear
Darkwa (Achilles) is said to be 100 percent healthy and ready to sign with a team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Darkwa tore his Achilles in October while working out for the Jaguars. He apparently made a quick recovery, returning to full strength just seven and a half months after the injury. The 27-year-old should at least find an opportunity to compete for a roster spot, considering he took 171 carries for 751 yards (4.4 average) and five touchdowns as a member of the Giants in 2017.
