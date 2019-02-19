Darkwa is rehabbing from an Achilles rupture he suffered during a training session in October, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.

Despite leading the Giants in carries (171), rushing yards (751) and rushing TDs (five) during the 2017 campaign, Darkwa was unable to find a landing spot last offseason, with a minor knee surgery in May -- and perhaps an expectation of some guaranteed money -- playing a role in the lack of interest. He eventually settled for workouts with a few different teams, including one for the Jaguars shortly before he injured his Achilles in October. Set to turn 27 at the end of February, the veteran running back hopes to be cleared for football activities in time for OTAs this spring. Darkwa presumably will settle for whatever contract he can find this time around.