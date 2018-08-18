Orleans Darkwa: Trying out for Redskins
Darkwa will take part in a tryout with the Redskins on Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Darkwa previously worked out for the Jets in late July, only for his unemployment to continue into another month. The Redskins are in dire need of RB depth with Derrius Guice (knee) out for the season and Chris Thompson (leg), Samaje Perine (ankle) and Byron Marshall (ankle) all tending to injuries at the moment. Darkwa is a familiar face in Washington after spending the past three and a half seasons with the Giants, with whom he averaged 4.3 yards per carry and hauled in 26 of 40 targets in 48 games.
