Darkwa underwent minor surgery Wednesday to remove a plate that was inserted in his leg last offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Darkwa's X-ray indicated that the fracture has fully healed, so the plate that limited his explosiveness has been removed and he should be ready for on-field activity in about four weeks.

Darkwa reportedly has drawn interest from a number of teams this offseason, but apparently hasn't been satisfied with the offers presented to him. It doesn't sound like he'll face any health concerns heading into NFL training camps, so the procedure shouldn't affect the market for the 26-year-old back, who averaged 4.4 yards per attempt last season behind a Giants offensive line that Pro Football Focus ranked as the 26th-best unit in the league.