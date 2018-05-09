Darkwa underwent minor surgery Wednesday to remove a plate that was inserted in his leg last offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. His X-ray indicated that the fracture has fully healed, so the plate that limited his explosiveness has been removed and he should be ready to contribute in four weeks.

Darkwa reportedly has drawn interest from a number of teams this offseason, but he's yet to be satisfied with the offers presented to him. There shouldn't be any limitations in training camp for the team that ultimately inks the 26-year-old, who averaged 4.4 yards per attempt last season behind a Giants offensive line that Pro Football Focus ranked 26th in the league.