Darkwa is visiting with the Patriots on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is Darkwa's first reported visit since the start of free agency, a surprising development given that he averaged 4.4 yards on 171 carries while reaching the end zone five times last season. His breakout campaign appeared to come at the best time possible, but he nonetheless figures to settle for a modest contract and a shot to compete for a committee role. The Giants have already signed Jonathan Stewart as a replacement, and the Patriots added Jeremy Hill to a backfield that also includes Rex Burkhead, James White and Mike Gillislee. There are probably a dozen teams that could still use another running back, but most of those squads are eyeing the NFL Draft as their likely solution.