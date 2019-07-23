Orleans Darkwa: Working out for Browns
Darkwa worked out for the Browns on Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.
Darkwa missed all of last season with an Achilles injury but has made a full recovery. The Browns already have six running backs on the roster, including Kareem Hunt, who is suspended for the first eight games of the season. In 2017, Darkwa recorded an impressive 4.4 yards per carry with the Giants
