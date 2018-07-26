Darkwa worked out for the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Darkwa has drawn interest from numerous teams this offseason, but this is his first visit since being medically cleared for football activities. The 26-year-old back averaged 4.4 yards per attempt last season behind a struggling Giants offensive line, but struggled in pass catching. It makes sense that Buffalo would be interested in Darkwa after his breakout season, especially given the uncertainty surrounding running back LeSean McCoy.

