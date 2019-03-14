Charles was non tendered by the Browns and will become an unrestricted free agent, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Charles finished the 2018 season on injured reserve due to an ankle/foot injury and had three receptions for 23 yards in 13 games. The 28-year-old has played with four teams over his five seasons in the league and begins 2019 back in free agency.

