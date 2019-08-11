Cleveland waived Charles on Sunday.

In 13 games with the Browns last season, Charles brought in three receptions on five targets for 23 yards while recording 174 snaps on offense and 245 snaps on special teams. Cleveland originally declined to tender the 28-year-old a contract for 2019, and instead re-signed him at a lower price in early April. In a corresponding move, the Browns used the vacant roster spot to sign fellow tight end Rico Gathers, who is still facing a one-game suspension.

