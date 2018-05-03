Orson Charles: Released by Chiefs
The Chiefs released Charles on Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Charles removal from the roster comes on the heels of the team trading the Browns for Randall Telfer for some added depth at tight end. The 27-year-old caught just two passes for 53 yards and logged only 63 offenses snaps last season for the Chiefs behind Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris and will now be free to catch on with another team.
