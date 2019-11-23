Play

The Broncos waived Charles on Friday, Ben Swanson of the team's official website reports.

Charles was picked up by the team earlier in the week, but a need for pass-rushing depth has led to his quick departure. The 28-year-old will could potentially end up on the Broncos' practice squad if he clears waivers.

