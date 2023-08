Ximines was released by the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old appeared in 45 games throughout his four years in New York, putting up 67 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Ximines re-signed with the Giants this offseason, but the team's recent trade for Boogie Basham most likely sealed his fate with Big Blue. He'll be forced to look for a new team ahead of the coming season.